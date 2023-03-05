2nd Certified Rape Crisis Center opens in Hillsborough County

This service is available 24/7, all year long.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has now opened a second Certified Rape Crisis Center in Hillsborough County.

Mayra Espinosa, a sexual assault nurse examiner with the center, says they looked at records to see where a potential new site should be. She says about 15% of people who came for an exam last year were from the SouthShore Tampa Bay area, including places like Ruskin, Riverview and Wimauma.

“We wanted to be able to help serve a community without having them have to travel all the way to Tampa to receive a service,” Espinosa said.

People who are 13 years and older can come to the center for free services following sexual assault.

“In the case of a sexual assault a medical forensic exam is important because not only do we collect DNA, but we also treat for any medical conditions that might be associated with sexual contact,” Espinosa explained.

She says their biggest goal is to make sure everyone who comes in feels safe and comfortable

“Here, our nurses and advocates are trained to deal with these specific situations,” she said.

These situations are time sensitive.

“There’s a five day window after a sexual assault then you are left without being able to receive an exam,” Espinosa explained.