Pregnant woman killed in crash near I-4 in Hillsborough County

Another person was also hurt in the crash.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A pregnant woman died Wednesday morning after she was involved in a crash in the Seffner area, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along Mango Road near Interstate 4 and U.S. 92 in Seffner.

Deputies say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Sky 10 flew over the crash scene, which shows what appears to be an SUV flipped on its side and heavily damaged following the impact. A pickup truck was just a few feet away with its hood mangled.

Deputies said two people, including the pregnant woman were rushed to the hospital. The pregnant woman died at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The other person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.