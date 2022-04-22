Management of Silver Oaks Apartments 'hope to rectify' issues

A little more than a week after living conditions at the complex came to light, the tenants have captured the attention of city and state leaders.

TAMPA, Fla. — A little more than a week after the woes of tenants at Silver Oaks Apartments found their way into the spotlight — the people's voices are reaching city and state leaders.

Mayor Jane Castor released a statement Friday, calling the conditions at Silver Oaks Apartments "unacceptable," adding that every unit will be inspected by the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development in the coming weeks.

Also on Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio sent a letter to the HUD Secretary, calling on the department to not only re-inspect the apartments but hold its management company accountable.

As the pressure of city and state leaders mounted, the company that manages Silver Oaks Apartments released a statement to 10 Tampa Bay saying:

“The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our #1 priority at Silver Oaks. As soon as ownership learned of the deferred maintenance and moisture related issues, management was immediately instructed to fix these units as well as any other deferred maintenance problems that may exist. Maintenance matters of this nature can be caused by internal or external leaks as well as air conditioners not being run. Very important, our management company’s routine housekeeping inspections were paused as a result of the CDC ‘s COVID-19 guidance, but they have been resumed. Regular housekeeping inspections can help to identify potential or lingering maintenance concerns in addition to ensuring management is promptly responding to resident maintenance requests. We hope to rectify the existing issues in a timely manner and expect these issues to be eliminated going forward. We encourage our residents to immediately report any problems with their units.”

10 Tampa Bay looked into Silver Oaks Apartments' recent inspection scores. Its latest rating was a 66. That score indicates potentially life-threatening conditions.

Shantia Little has lived at Silver Oaks for the last 12 years and showed us her apartment on Friday, which was filled with bugs and mold.

"I have roaches. I don't have rats, but I do know numerous people that do," said Little.

More than anything, Little says she worries about the health of her three kids.

"Once my kids got sick, it's like the ball just dropped," said Little.

But with the story about living conditions at Silver Oaks Apartments shocking city and state leaders, Little is now excited about the future.

"I really feel like I have hope and it's a good feeling to wake up and know I'm almost close to the finish line," said Little.

While we were at her apartment, she received a letter from management, saying pest control will visit each unit next week.

It's a small victory that Little sees as a step in the right direction.

"Oh my gosh," she said, "it really feels like there's help now! At first, it felt like no one was really listening."