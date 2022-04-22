Rubio on Tampa apartment complex in disrepair: 'No Floridian should be subjected' to such conditions

The Republican senator urges HUD to inspect Silver Oaks Apartments' units, something Tampa Mayor Jane Castor earlier said would happen.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is demanding a federal inspection of a Tampa apartment complex where some residents have complained of substandard living conditions, including the presence of black mold and rats.

The Republican lawmaker's letter to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge comes as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced earlier Friday that the city has received a commitment by the agency to inspect "every single unit" during the next several weeks.

The Silver Oaks Apartments complex, which has rent subsidized by the federal government as many residents have low income, has been the subject of several stories involving people who have criticized management for ignoring maintenance requests. 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the complex's local office and main company, Cambridge Management Inc. based in Tacoma, Washington, several times but has not heard back.

In his letter, Rubio called Cambridge's work a "disgraceful mismanagement" and said, "No Floridian should be subjected to these sorts of conditions, least of all in properties subsidized by taxpayer dollars."

He said his staff visited the complex on April 14 and noted every unit had an infestation of roaches and rats. Social workers from a local elementary school, he claimed, handed out bleach and cleaning supplies because students who lived there "are often sick have to receive wellness checks on a regular basis."

Rubio also touched on a notice of housekeeping inspection residents received last week. Residents who didn't have a sanitary ceiling, had no dirty dishes in the sink, or had laundry items on the floor were subject to eviction.

"Residents have voiced fear of retaliation by the property manager for reporting the true conditions of the facility to my staff and local media outlets," the letter said.

HUD must inspect the Silver Oaks Apartments and supply Rubio's office with steps that its residents would no longer be subjected to health and safety issues, the letter continued. He also wants to know how Cambridge Management could be penalized.