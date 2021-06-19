Man arrested in connection to woman's burned body found near Skyway bridge

Deputies say he is charged with tampering with evidence.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Saturday in connection to a woman's death after her body was found burned last week near the Skyway Bridge, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say 55-year-old Fred Williams was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into the Orient Road Jail.

At this time the sheriff's office hasn't released more information on the case, but says the investigation remains open and active.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman's body was found Wednesday evening and later identified as a missing person deputies had been searching for.

Authorities say the person was a woman in her 30s who worked as a security guard at an apartment complex near Bayside Village Drive and Bay Pointe Drive in Town 'N' Country. According to the sheriff's office, a family member called deputies earlier on Wednesday saying the woman had not come home after her shift and reported her missing.

Later that evening, St. Petersburg Police Department said firefighters discovered her body after putting out a grass fire near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge's north side rest area. The sheriff's office says someone had reported a car was on fire, but crews discovered it was the woman's body.

Deputies are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have on the woman's murder by contacting authorities at 813-247-8200.