Motorcyclist dies after crash with Jeep in Hernando County

The SUV driver was uninjured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 69-year-old motorcyclist died Friday morning after colliding with a Jeep in Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The rider, who was identified only as a man from Spring Hill, was traveling south on Anderson Snow Road just after 9:30 a.m., according to the crash report. At the same time, a 26-year-old woman from Brooksville was heading north.

When the two met at the intersection of Corporate Boulevard, troopers say the motorcyclist turned into the path of the Jeep and was hit. The woman ended up crashing into a tree; she was not hurt, the report says.