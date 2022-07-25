Tampa apartment catches fire after being struck by lightning, authorities say

There were no reported injuries during the fire.

TAMPA, Fla. — A lightning strike caused an apartment in Tampa to catch on fire on Monday, authorities say.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release that crews responded to the apartment on fire at 4:53 p.m. on Blue Rock Drive after a person said smoke was coming out from one side of the building.

Firefighters say they saw a light haze of smoke from the roof of the apartment and used an attic ladder to find the fire.

After finding the affected apartment, authorities say the fire was coming from the attic of the building.

Fire rescue reportedly used water extinguishers to put out the fire and also used a thermal imaging camera to make sure there were no other hot spots for a fire in the attic.