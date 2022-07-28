Harassment lawsuit dismissed against Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes

The councilman looks forward to continuing his work for the city, Gudes' attorney said in a statement.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge this week dismissed a lawsuit against Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes that claimed he sexually harassed and created a hostile working environment for his former legislative aide.

In court filings, Gudes’ attorney asked the judge to dismiss the case on grounds that Gudes has immunity from the accusations and “the facts as pled do not support any viable cause of action against Defendant.”

In March, Gudes stepped down from his role as city council chairman after the city of Tampa hired an independent law firm to investigate harassment allegations brought forth by the aide. However, documents revealed the aide previously asked for the investigation to stop.

The city later agreed to settle with the aide for $200,000 so that the aide would not sue the city over the allegations. However, the settlement did allow for Gudes to be sued individually.

In a statement to 10 Tampa Bay, Gudes’ attorney Ryan Barack said the councilman looks forward to continuing his work for the city.

"The court, after reviewing the filings and cases cited by the parties and hearing arguments of the lawyers, agreed with Councilmember Gudes and dismissed the lawsuit. Councilmember Gudes has been and intends to continue to focus his time and energy on the important matters facing the City like the affordable housing crisis, rent stabilization, and preventing senseless gun violence,” Barack said in the statement.

The city of Tampa says it does not have a comment on the case as it was a private matter between the parties not involving city business.