City of Tampa to launch new e-Bike voucher program

The program is scheduled to begin at the end of March.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa will launch a new electronic bike voucher program to help provide reliable transportation for people in the community.

The new e-Bike voucher program will start at the end of March and is also aimed to give people in the area a low-cost transportation option, the city of Tampa said in a news release Monday.

"The program's goal is not just to reach people with financial constraints, but to offer a wider range of options for anyone looking for efficient and sustainable ways to get around the city," the city of Tampa said in a statement.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be joined by the city's mobility department and City Bike Tampa for a news conference at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, to give more information on the program.