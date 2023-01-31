Family of 22-year-old Tampa mother mourn her death, search for answers

The family of Alana Sims said their hearts are broken after she was found dead Monday night.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa mother was found dead and her family is exclusively talked to 10 Tampa Bay Tuesday night.

The family of Alana Sims, a 22-year-old single mother, said she was found dead by police Monday night around 10 p.m.

Tampa police received a call in reference to a woman lying on the street near the Easton Park Subdivision in New Tampa.

Law enforcement said Sims' son was found unharmed and sleeping in a SUV next to her body.

Sims' sister, Carli Williams, said her son is just a year old. Sims was one of five girls in the family. To Williams, Sims was her closest sister.

"My closest sibling. That was my best friend. I told her everything. We did everything together," Williams said.

The two were known to spend endless hours at the beach and take spontaneous trips.

Williams said Sims was a single mother with a heart of gold.

"She always had a smile on her face. Was always positive no matter what," Williams said.

She also said Sims radiated that positivity onto her family and everyone she met.

"Alana, she was like a mother to all of us. Everyone makes the joke, even though I’m older than her, she was taller than me," Williams said.

She said Sims was a caring sister and was expecting another child in just months.

"She was also five months pregnant currently."

So much was taken from the family Monday night. Tampa police believe Sims was targeted and it could be someone who knew her.

"At this point we’re saying her injures are upper body trauma. I can tell you, when she as laying on the ground, it appeared she had been deceased for a bit of time," spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department Crystal Clark said.

Williams said Sims grew up in Tampa, but the area she was found is unfamiliar to the family.

"We don’t really know why she was in that area," Williams said.

As far as what happened to Sims and who killed her, "we have no idea what happened, what we know is pretty much what the police know," Williams said.

Williams said Sims' son will be taken care of by the family. All of them said they are heartbroken without their "rock."

"Everybody loves her. Everybody that comes around her gravitates toward her," Williams said.

Sims' family is raising money to lay her to rest. If you want to donate you can do that online.