Tampa murals honoring Pride, Black Lives Matter celebrate diversity

TAMPA, Fla. — Pride month has been different this year because of COVID-19, but members and allies of the LGBT community haven't let canceled parades get in the way of celebrating pride month.
Artists in Tampa Heights used the last few days to create masterpieces all across the city. Five intersections were painted Saturday to show themes of unity and inclusiveness not only in honor of Pride but for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Mayor Jane Castor is behind the "art on the block" initiative and said it brings Tampa residents together in more ways than one.
More than a dozen street murals have been painted across the city of Tampa.
See the city's website for a full list of locations.
