Tampa Museum of Art set to expand future with new exhibition, education spaces

A four-story structure is set to join the the Tampa waterfront.

TAMPA, Fla. — Leaders at the Tampa Museum of Art announced plans Monday that would expand its footprint and change the overall look of the downtown area along the Hillsborough River.

It's even more growth for a museum that started a separate renovation project earlier this summer.

Set for a 2024 completion, the museum will add about 51,000 square feet of new space to its 25,000-square-foot renovation that's underway, according to a news release. The finished project will allow the museum to have double its exhibition spaces and triple its education spaces.

New York-based WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism is designing the expansion and renovation.

In addition to a crystalline, four-story structure added to the Tampa waterfront, the museum says its exhibition and collection space will about triple to feature five additional galleries, a renovated sculpture gallery and more.

"This is a transformational project for Tampa and the wider region," said Michael Tomor, the Penny and Jeff Vinik Executive Director at the Tampa Museum of Art, in a statement. "After announcing our renovation earlier this year, our board and community stepped up to allow the museum to grow even further, providing overwhelmingly generous support for our community partnerships and expanded education programs."

More than 80 percent of the $80 million budget for the current renovations and future expansion will be privately funded by the museum's board, members and others in the community, the release reads. About $68 million is planned for the next phase of expansion.