Former Assistant Chief of Operations Mary O'Connor named new Tampa police chief

Prior to being named the new chief, she retired in 2016 as the assistant chief.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor named Mary O'Connor as the city’s new chief of police.

She will be the second woman in the city's history to hold that role, following Castor.

"Mary O'Connor bleeds blue like I do," Castor said.

If Tampa City Council members approve Castor's appointment, O'Connor could start as soon as next week, the mayor said.

O’Connor had previously served for 22 years with the Tampa Police Department and retired in 2016 as the assistant chief of operations.

After leaving TPD, O’Connor spent the next five years sharing lessons learned with agencies across the country through her work with the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

Following that, she became a senior advisor with a leading law enforcement think tank. In that role, she says she helps police departments develop strategic plans for reducing crime by focusing on community engagement and evidence-based policing. O’Connor is also a senior faculty member of the FBI’s premier leadership training program that helps develop police officers into well-rounded leaders who understand the importance of diversity, collaboration, social equity and trust-building.

"Her years of training have elevated O’Connor’s breadth of knowledge and experience. She is ready to bring innovative ideas back to Tampa where she discovered that law enforcement was her calling," the city said in a profile of O'Connor.

"At TPD, O’Connor was known as a results-oriented, inclusive leader. She helped implement a progressive plan focused on smart policing and community partnerships that reduced crime and arrest rates by more than 70 percent."