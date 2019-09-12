TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department has put their own spin on the Art Basel 'banana art' that has captivated the internet with a police 'staple.'

A doughnut.

The police department debuted "Tampa's finest piece of art work" of a doughnut duct taped to a white board by the "cities most elite artist," Chief Brian Dugan on Twitter.

The piece titled "Sgt. Donut" has an asking price of $200,000, but is open for bidding.

Chief Dugan kicked off the bidding at $10.

"Who will be our highest bidder? Bidding starts at $10! “Ten dollars, $20 dollars do we hear $30?" the police department wrote.

The police department's parody joined Tampa International Airport's where they duct taped a banana to a TPA sign.

RELATED: Tampa International Airport parodies 'banana art' at Art Basel

Tampa International Airport Bidding starts at $120K. Serious inquiries only! #AirportBasel

Though, the real artwork, by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, that inspired these parodies is a roughly $0.50 banana and a piece of duct tape that sold for $120,000 at Art Basel in Miami according to the Miami Herald.

Other edition's sold, with one piece getting $150,000.

Though the interest in banana art doesn't stop there.

According to the Chicago Tribune, New York-based performance artist David Datuna pulled the banana off the wall and ate it. According to BBC, he said snacking on the banana was his own art performance.

He calls the event: "Hungry Artist."

Will the interest in banana art peel off? Only time will tell.

RELATED: Banana draped with duct tape sells for $150,000 at Florida art show

RELATED: A guy ate that $120,000 banana duct-taped to an art gallery wall in Florida

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter