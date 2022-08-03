Body found at public park in Tampa

Detectives say the homicide does not appear to be random.

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa.

Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m.

Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.

"Detectives are currently working to develop additional leads in the case," the Tampa Police Department wrote in an email.

Authorities have not yet publicly offered any information about what they believe led up to the homicide or who the killer might be.

Anyone with information that might help investigators was urged to call TPD at 813-231-6130.