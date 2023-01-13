Tampa police search for missing 33-year-old woman

Anyone with information on where the 33-year-old might be can contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old woman out of Tampa.

Reah Brown was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Avenue in Tampa. She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and red jacket.

Brown is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She also has discoloration in her right eye.