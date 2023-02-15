28 companies looking to fill more than 400 jobs at TPA's hiring event

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is looking to fill more than 400 jobs on Thursday at its airport-wide hiring event.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the airport's main terminal event space that's located on Level 3, between the shuttles for Airsides E and F.
Representatives from the Transportation Security Administration, Southwest, JetBlue, restaurant and retail partners, rental car companies and others will be accepting applications on-site, the airport said in a news release.
The news release said parking will be validated for drivers who park in the Economy Parking Garage.
