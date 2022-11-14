TPD swears in 28 new officers coming from different states

All of the newest officers have experience from other law enforcement agencies including New York, California, Rhode Island and Nevada.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department swore in 28 new officers who are from different states across the country on Monday morning at the Tampa Convention Center.

This new group of law enforcement will now serve and protect the Tampa area, TPD said in a news release.

"Being a law enforcement officer is a calling and a passion that all of us at the Tampa Police Department share," Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a statement. "I am honored that these individuals have not only chosen to continue their commitment to protecting and serving others in this difficult profession, but they chose to do it with our department."

One of the officers sworn in, Leonardo Nimo, served in the New York Police Department for more than 20 years before he retired, the news release mentioned. He then decided in post-retirement to join TPD and will now serve as a full-time reserve officer.

"I hope that I can add from what I've learned and serve the City of Tampa with courtesy, professional and respect like I did in New York," he said.

For another officer being sworn in, it felt important to be around a lot of people in a big city, like Tampa, and help them out in whichever way possible on a daily basis.

"In Tampa, you get the city life and you get to be more involved with the community," the new police officer said. "I'm a voice and I am a figure for people who can't speak up for themselves."

During the ceremony, all officers had their new badges pinned by their family and friends.