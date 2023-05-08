Want to be the 'Voice of TPA' for July? Contest returns for once-in-a-lifetime chance to greet travelers

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's voice will be put on the back burner for the month while the new voice takes over.

TAMPA, Fla. — Do you have a dream of hearing your voice greet thousands of travelers as they find their way through a large airport? Well, Tampa International Airport has a contest perfect for you!

After a successful fundraiser benefiting the United Way Suncoast last year, the Tampa-based airport is bringing back its "Voice of TPA" contest in May.

The winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to greet passengers as the voice of the airport shuttles for the entire month of July. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's voice will be put on the back burner for the month while the new voice takes over.

Here's a breakdown of how the contest works.

A $5 donation will get the contestant one raffle ticket to enter the contest. Anyone can buy as many chances to win as they'd like – the more someone donates, the better the odds of winning are.

"All proceeds will go to United Way Suncoast, to help its mission of providing food, financial assistance and educational support to those in need in the Tampa Bay community," airport leaders explain in a news release.

The contest runs from Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 31. The winner's name will be drawn at random before being announced on social media on June 1.

Last year, a local woman was heard by thousands who come into TPA for the month of July after winning the 2022 Voice of TPA contest.

Coretta Youmans told airport leaders she loved Tampa International and after hearing the recorded voice of Castor during a shuttle ride while at the airport, she said she also wanted her voice to greet passengers.

“I looked at my friend and I said, ‘I would love to do that one day,’ and he told me, ‘You will," Youmans said in a statement.

Youmans' wish was granted when the airport hosted the Voice of TPA back in May 2022 and she won.

She told airport officials when she learned of the news, “I was sitting at a counter stool and almost fell off."

When Youmans finally recorded her voice, she told airport leaders that she felt right at home.

“I felt so comfortable when I was in there," she said in a statement. "I felt like this is where I belong.”

Anyone wanting to enter the contest can click here.