Local woman to be heard by thousands after winning TPA voice contest

It's a dream come true for Coretta Youmans.

TAMPA, Fla. — After winning the 2022 Voice of TPA contest, a local woman will be heard by thousands who come into the Tampa International Airport for the month of July, a news release explains.

Coretta Youmans told airport leaders she loved Tampa International and after hearing the recorded voice of Mayor Jane Castor during a shuttle ride while at the airport, she said she also wanted her voice to greet passengers.

“I looked at my friend and I said, ‘I would love to do that one day,’ and he told me, ‘you will," Youmans said in a statement.

Youmans' wish was granted when the airport hosted the Voice of TPA back in May and she won.

She told airport officials when she learned of the news, “I was sitting at a counter stool and almost fell off."

When Youmans finally recorded her voice, she told airport leaders that she felt right at home.

“I felt so comfortable when I was in there," she said in a statement. "I felt like this is where I belong.”

She said she had a dream of using her voice to help others, whether it was in corporate training or audiobooks. This contest was helping her dream come true, Youmans explained.

“Tampa is a city of unity, a city of love and togetherness," Youmans said. "It’s developing and hundreds of thousands of people come in and out of this Airport, just to visit this city because it is so beautiful and has so many things to do.