Wimauma girl now awake in St. Pete hospital after surviving fatal car crash in Mexico

Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia is the only survivor of a crash in Mexico that killed her parents and grandparents.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Wimauma 12-year-old girl is awake and alert after being involved in a car accident during a trip to Mexico in June that killed her parents and grandparents.

“The fact that she is still with us and the progress she is making shows she is a miracle," the girl's brother Cruz Cervantes said.

Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia suffered severe injuries from the crash and was initially treated at a hospital in Mexico. In July, she flew in a jet ICU and was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

“Her damaged organs, fractures and a few broken bones pretty much has healed," Cervantes said.

Cervantes also said his sister is able to breathe on her own, move her hands and has been trying to sit up.

“Any little wins we can get, we will take," he said.

Cervantes explained he has been visiting Jasmin every single day since she was admitted to the hospital in St. Pete. “We’re here for her we are going to do everything we can," he said.

Cervantes-Garcia's family members said they are hopeful she will continue to heal. The plan is for her to begin speech therapy and rehabilitation soon.

The 12-year-old's brothers said they will continue to be by her side during the road to recovery.