Looking to buy? Historic 'The Spanish Castle' hits the housing market

The house is listed online for sale at $3.3 million.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for a new home and willing to cough up a good amount, there might be a listing online just for you.

The Spanish Castle, built by Samuel Schooley in the 1920s, sits on almost a full acre of land in the quaint Old Pasadena, which is just east of downtown St. Petersburg.

Located at 7003 Park Street South, the home has tropical landscaping and spacious property along with original 1920s architecture with updates to suit the modern lifestyle that is close to St. Pete beaches.

"This a home that harkens back to Florida's tropical beauty of the past. Every space has been modernized for a luxurious lifestyle yet has unique features that are unattainable in newly constructed homes," Glen Richardson, Smith & Associates Real Estate associate, said in a statement. "The home is geared towards spacious living with beautiful terraces poolside and courtyards for quiet contemplation."

It's a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with a renovated kitchen and Viking appliance suite. The primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms are upstairs with two full baths.

"A discerning tasting room with extensive wine storage flanks the formal dining room with original Cuban tile floors, elegant chandeliers, and French doors," a news release explains.