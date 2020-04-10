4 hurt, Tampa police SUV hit in crash that closed SB I-275 for hours

A 22-year-old driver was cited for careless driving in the four-vehicle crash that hurt four people.

Four people were hurt in a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of I-275 on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before noon at mile marker 45, near I-4.

A crash report says a 22-year-old man lost control of his car, which was described to have "poor tread depth" of the tires, on the wet pavement before he crashed into the back of another car, driven by a 21-year-old man.

That collision sent both vehicles into a guardrail off the highway's shoulder, the report continues.

After hitting the guardrail, the 22-year-old's car then collided with a Tampa police SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The police SUV was stopped on the shoulder of the highway with its emergency lights on.

A fourth car, unable to stop in time following the initial crash, then collided with the passenger side of the 21-year-old's car, the crash report says.

As a result, the southbound lanes of I-275 were closed for two hours, and the highway patrol said the 22-year-old driver who initially lost control of his car was cited for careless driving.

The 21-year-old driver, whose car was hit twice during the crash, was seriously hurt. A 24-year-old passenger in his car was also hurt, but with minor injuries, troopers say.

The 34-year-old driver of the police cruiser also suffered minor injuries, troopers went on to say, as well as the 22-year-old who was cited after the crash.

What other people are reading right now: