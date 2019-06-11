RUSKIN, Fla. — It's a case of hear something, say something.

A student is accused of threatening to harm other kids at Lennard High School in Ruskin.

Deputies say the 16-year-old girl told two other students on Tuesday she was "tired of the kids at school" -- and wanted to shoot them.

According to a news release, the girl also said she wanted to build some kind of 'death camp' in the woods where she could make kids 'disappear'.

The students she spoke to took her comments seriously, and they told school security.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office was notified, and deputies immediately launched an investigation.

They found no evidence the student could have actually followed through on her threats, but they arrested her.

She's charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said his office takes all school threats seriously, and he urged parents to "talk with their children about the seriousness of making any threats. It's important for them to learn that even fake threats can have serious consequences and long term repercussions."

