LAKELAND, Fla. — A tornado left widespread damage throughout Lakeland and Kathleen, now farmers in Central Florida could feel the impacts too.

The tornado hit last Friday and took out part of Purina's distribution warehouse.

"Pretty devastating, seeing the building that we're used to going into, that's strong and firm just collapsed into several thousands of pieces," Beverly Lay said.

Lay is the owner of Lay's Western Wear and Feed in Lakeland. She gets almost all of her feed from the local plant. Now she could face a shortage.

"I am concerned because we're still kind of unsure where the feed is going to be distributed from now on," said Lay.

The feed needed to give to cattle and horses is nowhere near its normal stock. Purina's next shipment should come in a week, but until then Beverly is still worried about the future.

"I would feel very responsible. I would feel sad because I have animals. I don't want them to go without feed, so I don't want my customers to go without feed," Lay said.

While less is coming into the store, supplies are still going out. Customers are also being mindful.

"I usually buy five, but I only bought three because I knew of the warehouse problem. Three will get me by for a few weeks," Brenda Cimini said.

Purina is building a temporary area where they can distribute from. Three employees were in the building when the tornado hit, but took shelter and are doing okay. Beverly says they have been very proactive and are bringing shipments to her store in the meantime.

RELATED: As clean-up continues after tornado, some worry about safety of their property

RELATED: The cost of a tornado: Families in Kathleen are just starting to pick up the pieces

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter