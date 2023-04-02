FHP: 63-year-old man killed in Hardee County crash

The man from Sarasota was reportedly pronounced dead at the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man was killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Hardee County, troopers say.

At around 7:14 a.m., the 63-year-old, who is from Sarasota, was driving west on State Road 64 in his SUV as he approached Parnell Road in Zolfo Springs, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A 32-year-old man in a pickup truck was approaching the same road in the opposite direction of State Road 64 when the 63-year-old crossed the centerline and the front left of the SUV crashed into the front left of the pickup truck, troopers say.

The Sarasota man was reportedly pronounced dead at the crash.