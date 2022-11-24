Man killed in Indian Shores Thanksgiving day crash

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead Thursday evening in Indian Shores, according to the agency.
The crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. near Park Boulevard Bridge and Gulf Boulevard.
Details are limited at this time, however, Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate to learn more about what happened.
It's unknown at this time if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk or if the driver involved will face any charges.