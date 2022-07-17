1 person hospitalized from Ellenton mall shooting, deputies say

ELLENTON, Fla. — A man was shot at a mall in Ellenton at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies say.
The man was shot at the Ellenton Premium Outlets parking lot on Factory Shops Boulevard by people he appears to have known, Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Law enforcement is reportedly following leads on three Hispanic people responsible for shooting the man and were seen driving away from the parking lot in a car.
The man shot was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, deputies say.
The sheriff's office says there is no current threat to the mall and all stores remain open.
