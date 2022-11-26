2 dead after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Bradenton

The motorcycle driver attempted to brake to avoid the SUV, causing his bike to flip on its side, FHP said.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two people are dead after a motorcycle slammed into an SUV Friday night in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

It happened just before 9:45 p.m. on State Road 70 near Interstate 75 in Bradenton.

Troopers said a 25-year-old man and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were riding a motorcycle west on State Road 70 at when they came up behind a 77-year-old woman driving an SUV at a slower pace.

The man attempted to brake, causing the bike to flip on its side and crash into the back of the car, according to FHP.

The 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The SUV driver and her passenger were uninjured.