Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in connection to Ellenton mall shooting

The sheriff's office says additional arrests are expected.

ELLENTON, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man early Monday in connection to a weekend shooting at the Ellenton Premium Outlets that injured an 18-year-old.

Octavio Banos, 18, is charged with a count of attempted murder, according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office news release. He was arrested around 4:30 a.m. at his home after being identified as two of the three people accused of being involved in Sunday's shooting.

Deputies say evidence was collected after law enforcement executed a search warrant at Banos' house with the help of a SWAT team. The car used in the shooting was located at another home near the mall, the sheriff's office added.

The 18-year-old who was shot while shopping with a friend at the outlets on Factory Shops Boulevard is still hospitalized as of Monday morning. It's expected he will survive his injuries.

The teen shot was approached by three other men he knew and began to argue, the sheriff's office said in a news release Sunday. The 18-year-old's friend walked away from the argument and later, the three men walked up to the 18-year-old near the parking lot and another argument ensured, deputies say.

During the fight, one of the three men reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the teen. The man was struck in the leg and groin area of his body and left the shooting on foot, the news release said.

Law enforcement says the three men were seen driving away from the parking lot in a small black car.