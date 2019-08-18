PALMETTO, Fla. — A driver who could be responsible for hitting and killing a teen and another man has come forward, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Zachary Nelson contacted them Sunday morning to say his vehicle matched the description of the pickup involved in a deadly hit-and-run. He told law enforcement he thought he hit a deer

Troopers said they confiscated his truck.

Investigators said a 47-year-old man and a 13-year-old were walking south on U.S. 19 on the shoulder when a white Chevrolet Silverado drove off the road and crashed into them early Saturday morning. Another pedestrian was hit and sent to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 19 at 49th Street East, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

RELATED: Man, 13-year-old boy hit and killed on US 19

Nelson has not been arrested or charged at this time.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.