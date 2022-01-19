Deputies arrest man accused of shooting another man to death, leaving body on side of road

The sheriff's office says the man was arrested based on witness statements and other evidence.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested in Manatee County after witnesses reportedly told the sheriff's office he shot another man to death and left his body on the side of the road.

According to deputies, it happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in Bradenton.

A witness told the sheriff's office they were driving with the two men when an argument broke out, causing one to shoot the other in the car at the Circle K on 30th Avenue East.

Deputies say the man's body was left on the side of 77th Street East in Palmetto, which is just under nine miles away from the gas station.

The accused shooter and the witness then went back to their Bradenton home where the accused shooter fell asleep on the couch, according to the report.

Around 3:40 a.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from concerned family members, who also reportedly live at the same Bradenton home.

That's when deputies say they responded to the home, helped the family members exit safely and "made announcements for the suspect to surrender." Just before the SWAT team arrived, the man came out of the home and was taken into custody, according to authorities.