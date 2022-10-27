Manatee County opens 2 mobile business recovery centers

The centers help impacted small business owners understand available state and federal disaster loans, determine eligibility and apply.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday the opening of two mobile business recovery centers in Manatee County.

According to a news release, these centers will help impacted small business owners with available state and federal disaster loans, help determine eligibility and assist with the application process.

The centers are located:

Manatee County Chamber of Commerce - Lakewood Ranch at 4215 Concept Court Oct. 27 & Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

State College of Florida - Bradenton at 5840 26th St. West, Building 8 Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The state of Florida is also providing assistance to its small business owners through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

The news release says the loan program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian.

Manatee County also opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with Federal Emergency Management Agency applicant services.

The centers provide impacted residents with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency wrote in the news release.

To apply for disaster assistance caused by the storm, people must have the following information available:

Your address with zip code

Condition of your damaged home

Insurance information, if available

Social Security number

Phone number where you can be contacted

Address where you can get mail or email address to receive electronic notifications