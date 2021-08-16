Amid surge of new COVID cases, Manatee County Schools considers mask mandate

Over the course of the first two days of the new school year, more cases were reported than the entire first week of school last year.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As COVID-19 cases rise in Manatee County Schools, leaders will hold an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss the possibility of creating a mask mandate.

The school district confirms that during the first two days of the new school year, more COVID-19 cases were reported than in the first week of school last year.

The emergency meeting began at 9 a.m. Monday and leaders are considering a temporary mask mandate that would include an opt-out for students. The temporary mandate would also apply to all staff and visitors on school campuses.

Most of the cases seen have been staff members, according to the district. During another emergency meeting just before the school year began, school leaders said the district would not make masks mandatory.

During the first week of the 2021-2022 school year, Manatee County Schools leaders re-implemented last year's COVID protocols.

The decision was made after leaders evaluated the number and types of cases that have been recorded at schools in just the first two days of the new year.

A district spokesperson last Thursday confirmed 38 positive cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 10 and 11.

Old safety protocols that are coming back include:

Sending students and staff that are sick or showing symptoms home until they are symptom-free.

Daily temperature checks for all staff and randomly for students.

Reinforcing proper handwashing techniques

Providing and encouraging the use of hand sanitizer

Deep cleaning and disinfecting schools and buses daily

Socially distancing as much as possible

Limiting the number of non-essential visitors and volunteers on school campuses.