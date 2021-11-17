Manatee School Board elects first Black man as its chair

Rev. James Golden has been with the school board since 2018.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County School Board made history Tuesday when members nominated and voted to approve Rev. James Golden as its next chairman.

Golden, who has been with the school board since 2018, is the first Black man to hold the position.

During the meeting, Golden was one of two names put forward to hold the role of chairman. Board member Gina Messenger was also nominated but did not accept her name being put forward.

The five-member board would then vote to unanimously approve Golden.

"Well, Reverend Golden. You're now the chair, congratulations," Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said.

Golden then nominated Messenger, who has been with the school board since 2016, to serve as his vice-chair. She was also unanimously approved for the role.

No time was wasted in turning the gavel over to Golden during Tuesday's meeting.

"This is just so new, I don't even know how to hold the gavel. Which end do you hit with? That end? We're in trouble now," Golden joked.