Deputies searching for missing Bradenton teen

Jayden Jennings is described as 5-foot, 5-inches and weighs 120 pounds.
BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Jayden Jennings?

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies say they are searching for the missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Bradenton area. 

Jennings was seen in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East wearing a black shirt and black shorts with white spots, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

The teen is described as 5-foot, 5-inches and weighs 120 pounds. 

The sheriff's office says the 15-year-old made comments earlier in the day about wanting to hurt himself. 

Anyone with information regarding Jennings' whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

