Deputies searching for missing Bradenton teen

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Jayden Jennings?

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies say they are searching for the missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Bradenton area.

Jennings was seen in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East wearing a black shirt and black shorts with white spots, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The teen is described as 5-foot, 5-inches and weighs 120 pounds.

The sheriff's office says the 15-year-old made comments earlier in the day about wanting to hurt himself.