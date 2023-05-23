The Missing: Frederick Bacon has been missing for nearly 1 week

Bacon had quite the career. He graduated from Morehouse College in 1966 then became one of the first Black men to earn a Ph.D. in physics from Berkeley University.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The daughter of a 79-year-old missing man is hoping someone – anyone – who may have seen him can help bring her father home.

Frederick Bacon was reported missing Wednesday, May 17, after he disappeared the night before. He was last seen at around 11 p.m. walking in the 4900 block of 32nd Street East in Bradenton.

Bacon is a veteran and has dementia. His daughter, Deshala Dixon Murray, says it's been hard to track him down because he does not drive a car and does not have any credit cards. At this time, she's trying to keep her spirits up and hope for the best.

"We're hoping for the best that maybe, you know, some kind soul is taken him in," she said. "That's what I'm going to believe. I'm not going to believe anything different. But like I said, it is hard because it's been a week and my father's condition."

Dixon Murray also said she has the tough task of telling her 6 and 8-year-old children that their grandfather is missing.

Bacon had quite the career. He graduated from Morehouse College in 1966 then became one of the first Black men to earn a Ph. D. in physics from Berkeley University. He went on to work at 3M as one of the company's first Black engineers. He wrapped up his career as a professor.

Bacon was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark blue slacks, black leather dress shoes and a black toiletry bag. Deputies say he is 5 foot, 10 inches and weighs 125 pounds.