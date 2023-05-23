Manatee deputies searching for missing mother, 4-year-old daughter

Authorities say Taqurri Alvarado, 28, part of an investigation and detectives would like to speak to her.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Manatee County say they need help in finding a missing mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

Taqurri Alvarado, 28, and her daughter Stella Alvarado were reported missing Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities say Taqurri is part of an investigation and detectives would like to speak to her.