Manatee deputies searching for missing mother, 4-year-old daughter

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Manatee County say they need help in finding a missing mother and her 4-year-old daughter.
Taqurri Alvarado, 28, and her daughter Stella Alvarado were reported missing Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Authorities say Taqurri is part of an investigation and detectives would like to speak to her.
Anyone with information regarding the mother and daughter's whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.