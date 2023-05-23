x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manatee County

Manatee deputies searching for missing mother, 4-year-old daughter

Authorities say Taqurri Alvarado, 28, part of an investigation and detectives would like to speak to her.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Taqurri Alvarado, 28, (left) and Stella Alvarado, 4 (right).

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Manatee County say they need help in finding a missing mother and her 4-year-old daughter. 

Taqurri Alvarado, 28, and her daughter Stella Alvarado were reported missing Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

Authorities say Taqurri is part of an investigation and detectives would like to speak to her.

Anyone with information regarding the mother and daughter's whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The missing: Frederick Bacon, 79, was last seen Bradenton

Before You Leave, Check This Out