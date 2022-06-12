Man on motorcycle killed in Palmetto car crash, troopers say

The 53-year-old motorcyclist's body was found on the road of US 41.

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 53-year-old man on a motorcycle died after he crashed into a van at 4:55 p.m. Sunday in Palmetto.

The motorcyclist was driving south on US 41, south of 43rd Street East when he swerved left, entered the grass median and ran into a yield sign, FHP said in a news release.

Troopers say he then continued to get back on the road and head south before he crashed into the right side of a van that was attempting to make a U-turn to head south onto US 41.

The 53-year-old man's body flew off the motorcycle and FHP says he later died when his body landed on the road.