FEMA sending disaster relief to Myakka City

People looking for assistance can meet with FEMA representatives to have their questions answered and to get what they need.

Example video title will go here for this video

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People living in Myakka City will soon be able to receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA said in a release that starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, representatives will be at the Myakka Community Center on Wachula Road to provide assistance to locals.

Those who are seeking disaster survivor assistance in Myakka City should bring with them the following items and information:

Your address with zip code

Condition of your damaged home

Insurance information, if available

Social Security number

Phone number where you can be contacted

Address where you can get mail or email address to receive electronic notifications

For more information, you can contact FEMA online or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

For those in the Tampa Bay area looking to give back to those hardest hit by the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, there are multiple ways you can give back. It's why 10 Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Cox radio stations have teamed up for Florida Together. This drive will collect dollars and supplies for people who lost their homes, possessions and jobs when Hurricane Ian stormed through the state.

Donated funds will go to the Lightning Foundation, which will make grants to local relief groups like The American Red Cross, Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding Tampa Bay. All donations will stay in Florida and go directly to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.