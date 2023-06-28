New Manatee Schools superintendent to be sworn in Monday

Dr. Jason Wysong will officially replace Cynthia Saunders at a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center.

The new superintendent of the School District of Manatee County will be sworn in Monday morning, according to a news release.

Dr. Jason Wysong will officially replace Cynthia Saunders at a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center, located at 215 Manatee Ave. W in Bradenton.

The district says Saunders will officially retire on June 30 after severing 34 years in education in Florida, including the last five years as superintendent in Manatee County.

Wysong has been the deputy Superintendent for Seminole County Public Schools since 2021 and he has worked in Seminole County schools since 2007.

Earlier in his career, Wysong was a social studies teacher and debate coach from 2000 to 2007 followed by Dean of Students from 2007 to 2008 and Assistant Principal at Lake Brantley High School from 2008 to 2011.

Wysong earned a doctorate and a specialist degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Central Florida, as well as a master’s in Social Studies Education and a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Political Science and History from the University of Florida.