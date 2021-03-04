Live updates: 'Complete evacuation' ordered near Piney Point reservoir site

PALMETTO, Fla. — Florida state and local leaders fear an "imminent" collapse of the retention pond at the former Piney Point phosphate processing plant in Manatee County.
People who live and work in the area are told to get out and stay away.
In addition to a "significant leak" at the bottom of the 700-to-800-million-gallon holding pool, several small breaches recently were found. It contains a mixture of process water, saltwater from the Port Manatee dredge project, rainfall and stormwater runoff.
Crews are working to relieve stress on the pond by releasing about 22,000 gallons a minute.
RELATED: Evacuations ordered near Piney Point leak over 'imminent' threat wastewater could gush from collapse
10 Tampa Bay is providing continuous coverage this weekend -- scroll down for the latest updates:
12:32 p.m. April 3: Evacuation notices were sent to anyone a mile north of the phosphogypsum stacks and a half-mile to the south, according to Manatee County public safety.
11:43 a.m. April 3: Manatee County Commission Chairman Vanessa Baugh said in a statement that a complete evacuation of the Piney Point reservoir site and surrounding areas has been ordered "due to further collapse."
"This occurred despite overnight efforts from state and local crews to reinforce the breached areas."
11:43 a.m. April 3: U.S. 41 is shut down at 113th Street East in Manatee County and College Avenue in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
People needing to travel south can take the detour onto College Avenue and travel east until reaching Interstate 75. People heading north can take Moccasin Wallow Road to I-75.
Troopers shut down the highway over fears the retention pond could collapse at any moment.
11:16 p.m. April 3: A press conference is scheduled at 2 p.m. at the Manatee Emergency Operations Center to detail the latest on the leak.
7:30 a.m. April 3: Officials in Manatee County announced an expanded evacuation area late Friday, which includes an area roughly east of U.S. Highway 41 and north of 113th Street E.
RELATED: Manatee County declares state of emergency over breach at former Piney Point phosphate plant
- Evacuations ordered over 'imminent' threat millions of gallons of wastewater could gush into Manatee County
- How long does COVID-19 vaccine immunity last?
- Surgeon and teen share game of soccer after heart transplant
- Why some Florida teachers aren't happy with DeSantis' proposal to give every teacher a $1K bonus
- 51 killed in Taiwan train crash
- What to do this Easter weekend across the Tampa Bay area
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter