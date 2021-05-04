Live updates: Leaders expected to give Piney Point update Monday afternoon

Florida state and local leaders fear an "imminent" collapse of the retention pond at the former Piney Point phosphate processing plant in Manatee County.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Starting Monday, school buses won't make stops within the Piney Point evacuation zone, according to school leaders.

The next news conference is set for 12:30 p.m. Monday

People who live in Manatee County can visit this link to see if they are affected by the current evacuation zone near the Piney Point reservoir.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says 345 inmates from the Manatee County Jail are being moved.

A local state of emergency has been declared for Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties

People who live and work in the area are told to get out and stay away.

In addition to a "significant leak" at the bottom of the 700-to-800-million-gallon holding pool, several small breaches recently were found. It contains a mixture of process water, saltwater from the Port Manatee dredge project, rainfall and stormwater runoff.

Crews are working to relieve stress on the pond by releasing about 22,000 gallons a minute.

5:00 a.m. April 5: Starting Monday, school buses won't make stops within the Piney Point evacuation zone, school leaders announced over the weekend.

If you have questions, school leaders ask you to call the SDMC Transportation department at 941-782-1287.

You can find a list of impacted routes here.

7:00 p.m. April 4: The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says it is moving 345 inmates from the Manatee County Jail to an "undisclosed location" because of the breach at the Piney Point reservoir. The prison is within the mandatory evacuation zone

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said the remaining 721 inmates at the prison will be moved to the upper level of the facility as a precaution. The sheriff's office says it's not revealing the inmates' location because of "security purposes."

The agency said in a "worst-case scenario," i.e. a full uncontrolled breach of the reservoir, about a foot of water would impact the jail.

5:30 p.m. April 4: 311 call center in Manatee County closed after calls "slowed to a crawl," local leaders say.