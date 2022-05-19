Police: Shot fired during Palmetto High School football game

No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A single gunshot rang out Wednesday night during a Palmetto High School football game, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. As the game was nearing its end, a group of high schoolers began fighting near the sidelines. Just as school staff and police officers moved toward the group in order to break up the fight, police say a single gunshot was heard.

When that happened, the group immediately scattered and officers found a gun on the ground in the area, according to the department.

No one was hurt, the agency said.

Investigators say they have identified a person of interest as the shooter; however, they say they aren't releasing any additional information until a positive identification has been made.

No other arrests have been made. But, the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened leading up to the shooting is asked to contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587. You can also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.