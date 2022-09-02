NWS: 'Downburst' occurred where storm damage reported in Bradenton

The National Weather Service believes there may have been enough wind shear and force to induce a brief tornado.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two Bradenton communities experienced heavy storm damage as thunderstorms passed through Manatee County Friday afternoon.

From roofs to outdoor furniture, it was all tossed from mobile and manufactured homes in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Video recorded by an EMS first responder in Manatee County showed palm trees flailing in the wind as lightning struck and the rain continued to fall.

While some of the homes suffered damages, county officials said there were no injuries reported. Southern Manatee Fire Department and Cedar Hammock Fire Department responded to the stormy call.

At this time, authorities are assessing the damage in the area. The National Weather Service said after a preliminary assessment, they've concluded a downburst occurred nearby where the video was captured in Bradenton.

"Along the leading edge of this downburst, there may have been enough wind shear and forcing to induce a brief tornado," NWS said in a tweet.