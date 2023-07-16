FHP: Teen, 11-year-old boy killed in Manatee County crash after car runs into power pole

The driver and front seat passenger were seriously hurt and taken to Blake Medical Center, officials say.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen and an 11-year-old boy were killed Saturday evening after an SUV that they were in crashed into a concrete power pole in Manatee County, authorities say.

The driver of the SUV -- a 43-year-old man -- and the front seat passenger -- a 34-year-old woman -- were seriously hurt and taken to Blake Medical Center, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

At 6:32 p.m., troopers say all four people in the SUV were heading west on State Road 62.

That's when the 43-year-old man lost control of the SUV on the wet roadway, drove off the road and crashed into the concrete power pole, FHP says.

All people in the SUV reportedly wore their seatbelts, but the 15-year-old and 11-year-old boys died at the scene.