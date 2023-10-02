Families, people in need of assistance this holiday season can register to get help from Metro Ministries

Both in-person and online registration are available.

TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday season might still be a few weeks away, but the season of giving has already begun. In anticipation of an even greater need for assistance this year, Metropolitan Ministries is launching its annual holiday assistance program.

Registration for the assistance program opens Monday, Oct. 2 and will remain open for the remainder of the first week of October. In order to receive holiday food and Christmas gifts for children and teens, you will need to register this week. In order to determine if you're qualified, click here. Both online and in-person registration will be available.

Then, starting later this week through the remainder of the holiday season, various pop-up sites will be open on specific dates for families and individuals to receive food. You can find a list of specific locations, dates and times of Metro Ministries' pop-up sites by clicking here.

Metropolitan Ministries says it is seeing a 71 percent increase in the number of families seeking assistance who are facing homelessness compared to last year. Metro Ministries says it is also seeing a rise in seniors on fixed-income, single moms and even two-parent working families seeking assistance compared to previous years.

The need for donations and volunteers is also growing. Metropolitan Ministries says ways the community can get involved include: