New ordinance limits hours hookah lounges can be open

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners cited 17 violent incidents involving firearms at hookah lounges since 2019.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hookah lounges in Hillsborough County will have to follow new hours of operation after the county passed an ordinance requiring hookah lounges to be closed in the early morning hours.

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners passed an ordinance that will require county hookah lounges to close from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily in the interest of public safety, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

Commissioners unanimously approved the new ordinance on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Since March 2019, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Tampa Police Department have responded to 17 violent incidents involving firearms at local hookah lounges, the sheriff's office reports. This year alone, 2021, accounts for 10 of the 17 incidents. One of those incidents resulted in a homicide.

Deputies and police officers have responded to situations including shots fired at buildings, vehicles or innocent guests following arguments at or near the lounges. And the sheriff's office reports each act of violence occurred between or around 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. when traditional bars are closed.

"Those calls for service do not include the 76 'nuisance calls,' made up of disturbances, thefts, burglaries, fights and assaults, to name a few," Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski, who spoke before the BOCC on Wednesday morning, said. "Although arrests can be made for some of these violations, it is clear from a law enforcement perspective that the best way to address these ongoing, increasing problems surrounding hookah lounges is to set more rules in place, holding lounges to a higher standard."

The sheriff's office also believes the extended hours of operation at hookah lounges not only create a dangerous environment for criminal activity, but also affect the quality of life for residents and other businesses surrounding hookah lounges.

A pastor at a nearby church, West Broad Street Baptist Church, expressed concerns about an increase in crime on and around his church property as a result of a nearby hookah lounge, the sheriff's office said.

The house of worship was struck with seven bullets in September of 2020 following a shooting outside a nearby lounge. In addition to damaged property, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports, church staff has observed an increase in illegal parking, littering, public urination, prostitution and drug use on their property.

Undercover investigations have taken place inside hookah lounges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says. During investigations, detectives have witnessed drug transactions, illegal alcohol sales, dancers in various stages of undress performing and patrons and staff in possession of firearms.

"The lack of regulations at these establishments creates opportunities for other dangerous behavior and crimes, such as underage drinking, overdoses, DUI crashes and human trafficking," the sheriff's office said.

Under the new rules of the county ordinance, hookah lounges will be required to close at 3 a.m., matching the rules already in place for bars and nightclubs that serve alcohol.