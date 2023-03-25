2 missing teens last seen at Wesley Chapel rest area found safe

Aiden Bienvenue, 15, and Devin Bienvenue, 13, were found safe, authorities say.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say they are searching for two teen boys last seen Saturday evening at a rest stop in Wesley Chapel.

At around 7 p.m. Aiden Bienvenue, 15, and Devin Bienvenue, 13, were last seen at the rest stop on Interstate 75 south of State Road 54, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Aiden was wearing a white joker T-shirt and gray shorts, while Devin was in a red T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Aiden is described by law enforcement as 5-foot-6, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown eyes with brown hair. Devin is also 5-foot-6, but weighs about 160 pounds and has hazel eyes with brown hair.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they will be assisting the sheriff's office in the search of the two teens.