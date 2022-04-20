Barricaded shooter fires at deputies in Blanton, Pasco Sheriff's Office says

Nobody was injured.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A barricaded person shot at deputies Tuesday in Pasco County.

The sheriff's office said it happened in Blanton.

Nobody was hurt during the shooting or barricade situation, which investigators say "resolved peacefully." Deputies have not yet released the name of the accused shooter or explained what led up to shots being fired.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is holding an afternoon news conference on the front steps of the District 2 Office in Dade City. First responders did not provide any more information in advance of that event.